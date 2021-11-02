Asia-Pacific leads the world in NFT searches on Google By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Amid the ongoing nonfungible token (NFT) boom, people in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries appear to be the most curious about NFTs, according to Google (NASDAQ:) Trends data.

Google Trends data shows that China, Singapore and Hong Kong are the three top countries in the world in terms of the number of “NFT” searches on Google over the past year.

Source: Google Trends
Source: Bankless Times