Asia FX dips on stronger dollar, S.Korea shares slide most

timeline for Federal Reserve tapering have also recently

Concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward the

wrangling over the debt ceiling.

big tech names as U.S. Treasury yields rose amid Washington

low, tracking weakness on Wall Street, where investors dumped

South Korean equities ended at a nearly seven-month

this week, while South Korean stocks slumped on the back of an

Tuesday as the dollar rose ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on

supported bond yields.

Markets are also eyeing September employment data this

Friday for signals on the pace of the Fed’s tapering timeline.

A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin

reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November,

the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may

sap appetite for the region’s riskier assets.

“Barring a huge miss in the non-farm payrolls this Friday,

expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish Fed

storyline,” OCBC said, adding that this would support the

dollar.

The Philippine peso and South Korean won

firmed around 0.2% each, while most other currencies dipped

against the greenback.

OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India to