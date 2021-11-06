Asia Cracks Open the Doors to Restart Travel, But Curbs Linger

Article content (Bloomberg) — The travel hotspots of Asia are eager to get visitors back, along with the dollars, euros, pounds and renminbi they used to spend. But restrictions on the ground as well as back home mean those tourists will be slow to arrive. Thailand, which led Asia with a pilot program for travel to Phuket, just reopened its doors to more than 60 countries. Indonesia is welcoming some travelers back to Bali and the Riau Islands, while Malaysia will reopen the sugar sand beaches of Langkawi to quarantine-free travel starting in mid-November.

Article content Australia, which effectively locked its own citizens out of coming home for months, is allowing some inbound travel. Even Singapore, which is still hanging on to all manner of domestic regulations despite its 84% vaccination rate, has started easing on departures and arrivals. Quarantine-free travel from the city-state is now possible to the U.S., Canada, and several countries in Western Europe, and that will expand to Australia, Switzerland and South Korea later this month. But even as those restrictions fall, there are still enough local public health rules and other travel complications that it may take more than open borders to get business and leisure travelers back. Read more: Covid-19 travel restrictions around the globe