Ashwini Kakkar Elected Chairman of Action Against Hunger’s International Network

Kakkar succeeds investor and philanthropist Raymond Debbane in the role after four years of leadership in the global fight against hunger

Article content New Delhi & New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire ) Ashwini Kakkar was elected Chairman of Action Against Hunger’s International Network on October 12, 2021. The organization aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Ashwini Kakkar has been involved in the fight against hunger for many years, having served as President of Action Against Hunger India since 2012. His election as International Chairman comes at a crucial time in the global fight against hunger, as COVID-19, conflict, and climate change have pushed millions more people into food insecurity and malnutrition. Today, as many as 811 million people are suffering from global hunger.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The world has made incredible strides in the fight against hunger, but that progress is now reversing. It is more important than ever before that we come together to fight this scourge and create a brighter future, for everyone, for good,” says Kakkar. Kakkar succeeds Raymond Debbane, who has served as Chairman of the Action Against Hunger International Network for the past four years. Debbane, Founder and CEO of The Invus Group, will continue in his role as Action Against Hunger USA’s Chair of the Board of Directors, where he has been a member for more than two decades. “I have been honored to lead Action Against Hunger’s Network as we expanded our global reach to millions more hungry people around the world. I am thrilled to see Ashwini Kakkar take on the role of International Chairman to further galvanize this movement to end hunger in our lifetimes,” says Debbane.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo Available: Ashwini Kakkar (left), the newly elected Chairman of Action Against Hunger’s International Network, is pictured here with outgoing Chairman, Raymond Debbane (right). Photo: Tony Trichanh for Action Against Hunger. “Mr. Debbane’s steady commitment and guidance have helped to expand our global footprint and reach more people in need through innovative and evidence-based programs,” says Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger USA. “I am thankful that Mr. Debbane will continue to serve as Chair of our Board in the United States. We welcome Mr. Kakkar and look forward to building on the past four years of growth.” Action Against Hunger’s International Network shares a singular vision of a world free from hunger through close collaboration and sharing of human resources, logistics, and technical capacities. The organization’s Network includes seven members – France, Spain, the United States, India, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada – as well as an office in Italy.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As Chairman of the Network, Kakkar will provide oversight to the Action Against Hunger Network and ensure the organization upholds its key principles: independence, neutrality, non-discrimination, free and direct access to victims, professionalism, and transparency. “We are excited to have Mr. Ashwini Kakkar as our next International Chairman,” says Snigdha Sahal, Action Against Hunger India’s Executive Director. “His ability to bring people from different walks of life together and mobilize them is unique and exceptional, making him invaluable for Action Against Hunger’s global Network and our partners.” ### Action Against Hunger Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good. Emily Tyree ebtyree@actionagainsthunger.org

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.