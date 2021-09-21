Ashton Sanders To Star As Bobby Brown In The Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

It looks like actor Ashton Sanders has landed himself yet another role. This time he will be starring as the legendary Bobby Brown in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Kasi Lemmons, Whitney’s sister-in-law and manager, Pat Houston will produce on behalf of her estate, as well as Clive Davis and a few others. As previously reported, Naomi Ackie has already been cast to star as Whitney and according to the synopsis, the film will “take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music.”

Ashton already has an impressive resume that continues to grow. As many of you may know, he is currently starring in the Hulu original series, “Wu-Tang; An American Saga,” as RZA. He also starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight.” In 2018, he starred alongside Denzel Washington in the film “Equalizer 2,” and much more.

Sony and TriStar Pictures will release the film in theaters on December 23, 2022.

As another biopic about the legendary singer is the works, a remake of her classic film is in the works as well.

Last week, it was revealed that Tony-nominated playwright Matthew Lopez is developing a remake of the classic 1992 film “The Bodyguard,” which starred Whitney and Kevin Costner. At the moment, no details about the script, nor the casting has been announced.

