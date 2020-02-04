Ashton Kutcher says he keeps in touch with Demi Moore's daughters

%MINIFYHTML651cd504ea9e981d26c0a35645a5469e11% %MINIFYHTML651cd504ea9e981d26c0a35645a5469e12%

Although he and his ex-wife don't & # 39; hang out & # 39 ;, the former actor of & # 39; Two and a Half Men & # 39; He says he will never stop loving Demi's daughters whom he helped raise & # 39; during his teens & # 39 ;.

Demi moorethe daughters still have a special place in Ashton KutcherThe heart. First "Two and a half Men"the actor has separated from"AMERICAN SOLDIER. Jane"actress for more than six years, but discovered in a new interview that she made" a really conscious effort to keep in touch " Rumer Willis, Scout Willis Y Tallulah Willis.

Appearing in the episode on Monday, February 3 of the podcast "WTF" by Marc Maron, the Colt Bennett of "The ranch"He noticed that he was part of the family for eight years." Tallulah was eight or nine years old, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 years old when we started dating. When we were divorcing, Tallulah was graduating from high school, "he explained.

"I was helping to raise teenagers during their teens," said the husband of Mila Kunis He added. "I loved them and I will never stop loving them, respecting them, honoring them and encouraging them to succeed in whatever they are pursuing."

However, the 41-year-old actor understood that he was not the father of the girls and was not trying to replace him. Bruce Willis. "I never tried to be his father," he said. "I always had respect for Bruce and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. So if you don't want a commitment to me, I'm not going to force you, but everyone does it and it's great." "

As for his current relationship with Demi, the actor known as Michael Kelso in "That 70's show"He stressed that" there is no evil "between the two. However, he admitted," We did not go out. You know. It's all good, we don't go out. "

Ashton and Demi married in September 2005, before divorcing in November 2013. Since then, he moved with his former co-star Mila. The two married in July 2015. They shared two children, a 5-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a 3-year-old son, Dimitri.