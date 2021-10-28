Ashton Kutcher Gave Himself Pancreatitis For “Jobs”

“He [was] only eating grapes [at one point.]”
One of the segments on the show was a “Spousal Fact Check,” where Sean followed up with things one spouse brought up in the other spouse’s interview. So, he asked Mila about Ashton “giving himself pancreatitis” because he was drinking “too much carrot juice” while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.
Almost IMMEDIATELY, Mila said that Ashton was “downplaying it.”
The lengths he went through for a role…
