Ashton Kutcher Gave Himself Pancreatitis For “Jobs”

One of the segments on the show was a “Spousal Fact Check,” where Sean followed up with things one spouse brought up in the other spouse’s interview. So, he asked Mila about Ashton “giving himself pancreatitis” because he was drinking “too much carrot juice” while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.



First We Feast / Via youtube.com

Jobs was known to be a “fruitarian” — in an effort to help combat his cancer — which is a vegan diet mostly consisting of fruit, nuts, seeds, and grains.