Ashton Kutcher Gave Himself Pancreatitis For “Jobs”

“He [was] only eating grapes [at one point.]”

Now, watch the interview for some fun tidbits about Mila’s friendship with Conan O’Brien, her love of the Dodgers, and her foray into NFTs. However, I AM HERE to discuss how Ashton Kutcher gave himself pancreatitis for a role.


Universal Pictures

Yes, you read that correctly. 

One of the segments on the show was a “Spousal Fact Check,” where Sean followed up with things one spouse brought up in the other spouse’s interview. So, he asked Mila about Ashton “giving himself pancreatitis” because he was drinking “too much carrot juice” while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.


First We Feast / Via youtube.com

Jobs was known to be a “fruitarian” — in an effort to help combat his cancer — which is a vegan diet mostly consisting of fruit, nuts, seeds, and grains. 

Almost IMMEDIATELY, Mila said that Ashton was “downplaying it.”


First We Feast / Via youtube.com

Kunis recalled, “He was so dumb. He…only ate grapes at one point…we ended up in the hospital TWICE. With pancreatitis! So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb!” 

The lengths he went through for a role…


Open Road Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Be sure to watch the rest of Mila’s Hot Ones episodes for more shocking content.

