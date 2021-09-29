Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ Kids Learned How They Met

“I don’t know if it registers, I don’t even know if she cares.”

The couple recently revealed that they don’t have any plans to show their daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, the iconic series.


“They’re little. They’re not on adult Netflix, they’re on kid Netflix. No, they haven’t [seen it],” Mila told E! News.


And while they won’t be introduced to Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso just yet, that doesn’t mean they don’t know who they are!


“Somebody told them that mommy and daddy met on a show, and so our daughter was like, ‘What does this mean?’ So we try to explain it to her in the most, like, safe way,” Mila revealed.


She continued, “I don’t know if it registers, I don’t even know if she cares. But no, they’ve never seen it.”


Meanwhile, their ’70s Show co-star Wilmer Valderrama says he won’t be showing his daughter Nakano the series either — but has a plan for what to play instead.

“I think I’m going to introduce her to Handy Manny first…I did Handy Manny on the Disney Channel for a long time, and it was an amazing show—really funny. So, I think that will be the first thing I introduce her to,” he told E! News.

Sounds like there will have to be a viewing party for the That ’70s Show kids one day in the very distant future!

