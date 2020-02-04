Ashley Graham treats fans of the first vision of the newborn son

WENN / Instar

On her Instagram account, the former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; She also makes fun of introducing her first child with her husband Justin Ervin in her podcast series.

It's been weeks since Ashley Graham she gave birth to her first child with her husband Justin Ervin, and now she is finally ready to present the new bundle of joy to the world. But before doing so, the plus size model has given her Instagram followers the first vision of her newborn child.

On the way to the photo sharing platform on Monday, January 3, Ashley shared a couple of photos of the baby's small hand holding her and her husband's finger. Giving more details about his birth, the former judge of "America's next top model"He said:" At 6:00 PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love in our world. "

"Knowing our son has been incredibly complete," he continued. And although Ashley did not reveal the baby's name in the post, she promised that she would present it in the Tuesday, February episode of her "Pretty Big Deal" podcast series.

Ashley announced the birth of her baby last month through Instagram Stories. She wrote at that time: "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time," along with red and blue heart emojis.

Ashley and Justin announced they were waiting in August. He then regularly posted updates since the announcement, including the opening on how he dealt with the way his body changed due to his pregnancy. "I feel we all have complicated relationships with our body," he said in an interview. "Mine has changed in some new and interesting ways. It hasn't been easy to hug my pregnant body, but it's definitely a reminder of how amazing our bodies really are."

Joking about having "mini crisis" due to difficulties in finding clothes that fit, she explained: "Nothing fits me. I sent a text message to my stylist and told her I needed an adjustment. I just need pieces of five keys ".