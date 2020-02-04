Ashley Graham shares the first photos and video of baby Isaac

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are ready to introduce their newborn to the world. On Monday, the couple posted two photos of their son, whom they called Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Instagram, and the boy also appeared during the last episode of Graham's podcast Pretty big.

Graham wrote in the legend of two black and white photos that gave birth to Isaac on January 18 at 6:00 pm, and that was when they welcomed "7lbs 5 oz. Of love to our world." The images did not show Isaac's face, and instead showed him holding Ervin's fingers with his small hands.

Graham also mocked his new episode of Pretty big , Which was published on Tuesday, telling his Instagram followers that he couldn't wait to introduce them to his son.

"Nothing prepares you for how magical and intense it is to give birth," Graham wrote in the legend of Pretty big video. "I am so grateful that I was able to give birth naturally in my house with my husband by my side during the 6 hours of work. Carrying my baby for the first time is a moment I will never forget."

During the podcast, Graham told Ervin that after giving birth naturally and feeling everything, he feels that there is nothing he cannot do. Graham said he felt "invincible," and that nothing would occur to him that he would feel was too difficult and couldn't handle.

The model has been extremely sincere and honest about her pregnancy on social networks, and that trend continues now that she is a new mother. During the podcast, Graham held baby Isaac and nursed him while she and Ervin explained the meaning behind their son's name.

The couple shared that all names pointed to "legacy." Ervin said he came up with the name Isaac when he was in high school and discussed with his sister what life would be like when they grew up and started their own families. . Isaac is a biblical name, and he was the son of Abraham and the father of Jacob.

They obtained their inspiration for Menelik during his trip to Ethiopia, since Menelik was the first emperor of the country and was also the son of King Solomon and the queen of Sheba. The couple explained that the name means "son of the wise."

The name Giovanni, John's Italian version, was a nod to Ervin's Italian roots, and both Graham's and Ervin's parents are called John.

Ashley Graham says she has been constantly "amazed,quot; at everything Isaac has done since birth, and she is very happy that she and Justin Ervin have been able to present it to the world.



