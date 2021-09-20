Ashley Graham Shares She’s Pregnant With Twin Boys

Good for her and Justin!!!
The 33-year-old model just revealed in an Instagram video that she’s pregnant with twin boys.
In the video, you can see Ashley and her cinematographer husband of 11 years confirm her pregnancy with two positive at-home tests. “I guess two confirmed tests mean that I’m pregnant,” Ashley says.
The video then transitions to Ashley’s ultrasound — where she asks if she’s having twins. When the technician confirms the news, she lets out a little scream.
But the most memorable part of the video is when the technician confirms the sex of the twins — both boys — to which both Ashley and Justin respond in complete shock: Justin, who’s off-screen, says, “You are joking me,” while Ashley immediately sits upright and asks, “Are you serious?”
Ashley then emits a noise that can only be described as “joyous cackling” before saying, “We’re gonna have three boys!” And, before the video ends, Justin adds another, “You’re kidding me.”
Ashley announced she was pregnant for a second time back in July. Her first child, a boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, was born on January 18, 2020.
Congrats again (and best of luck, TBH) to the lovely couple!!!
