Ashley Graham Shares Nude Baby Bump Picture

Ashley is documenting every beautiful moment of her pregnancy journey!
The model posted a series of photos on Instagram of her growing baby bump and they all looked so beautiful.
She shared a nude selfie of herself, as well as one of her happily laying on a bed.
Plus, Graham also gave fans an inside look into her family life and posted a snap of herself video chatting with her husband and another of their son, Isaac, looking at a giant replica of a Woolly Mammoth.
“A couple of things I did, a couple of places I went, a couple of people I love,” Graham captioned the sweet post.
Graham is currently expecting twins with husband Justin Ervin. In July, she announced that she was pregnant for a second time.
“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her showing off her baby bump.
“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” Graham continued.
Ervin shared a similar photo of his wife and said, “Felt so nice, we had to do it twice.”
These two are going to wrap their twins up with so much joy when they arrive!
