Ashley Graham names her son after the first emperor of Ethiopia

The plus size model explains in the last episode of her podcast the meaning behind the nickname she and her husband Justin Ervin chose for their first newborn.

Ashley Graham Y Justin Ervin They have called their son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The 32-year-old model and her husband presented their new arrival in their podcast "Great thing with Ashley Graham", and explained the meaning behind his long nickname.

Justin revealed that he chose Isaac's name when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed the names of his future children with his sister. The couple came up with Menelik during his trip to Ethiopia last Christmas, and Ashley explained: "Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of wise men, and Menelik was son of Queen Sheba and King Solomon."

"Everything is his name points to the legacy," Justin added. "Either Isaac with Abraham Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik as real African roots."

The third name was chosen because Ashley and Justin's grandparents were named John, and Giovanni is John's Italian version, and Justin also has partial Italian roots.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Ashley revealed that she had a completely natural water birth at home and welcomed Isaac to the world after only six hours of labor.