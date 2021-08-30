Ashley Graham Looks Pretty In Nude Baby Bump Picture

Ashley has body-ody-ody-ody-ody!
Ashley Graham has been documenting her pregnancy journey with baby no. 2 on social media.
The model recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her growing baby bump. While wearing no clothes, Graham looked to the side and covered her breasts with her arm.
“Uh oh she’s naked again,” Graham joked in the caption.
The last time Graham showed off her stomach was when she went to the beach with her family a couple of days ago.
The fashionista wore a gorgeous red bikini and bucket hat, and she captioned the photos, “my heart and belly are FULL.”
However, in my opinion, her best baby bump pic was when she stood in front of the mirror in a white bikini and took a selfie. “Beef patties and babies and bellies and booty,” she joked again.
And there you have it! You can tell that Graham is having a lot of fun with this pregnancy, and I for one can’t wait to see what she posts next!
