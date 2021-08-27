Ashlee Simpson Celebrates Evan Ross’ 33rd Birthday With Shower Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ashlee Simpson has paid tribute to her husband Evan with a sweet snap of them walking hand-in-hand, along with a steamy photo of him in the shower.

Ashlee Simpson has shared a steamy snap of her husband, Evan Ross in honor of his 33rd birthday! The chart-topper, 36, took to Instagram on August 26 to post a shot of him in his birthday suit while taking a shower — see the pic here. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby,” the younger sister of Jessica Simpson captioned the post.

Fans and friends were quick to jump in the comments section. “Thanks for sharing your view with us Ashley,” one fan joked, while Larsa Pippen commented, “You’re a legend for this. Hbd Evan.” It seems her hubby wasn’t phased by his wife sharing the very revealing photo, as he reposted the image on his Instagram Story, accompanied by the cringe face emoji. He and Ashlee said their ‘I do’s in August 2014 in a ceremony officiated by his mother, iconic singer Diana Ross.

They now share a six-year-old daughter Jagger and baby Ziggy, whom they welcomed in October 2020. Ashlee also shares her eldest son Bronx, 12, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz. She was married to the Fall Out Boy frontman from 2008 until 2011. After they called it quits, she met Evan whom she had an “instant connection” with.

She opened up in March 2021 on The Drew Barrymore Show about meeting her now-husband during a dance-off at a friend’s birthday party. “He’s so cute and he’s four years younger than me. There was a connection right away,” she explained. “We started seeing each other and I feel like soon after we were like, ‘Oh we are getting married’ and our friends were like ‘Woah, hold on,’ but we knew, we just knew. It was like something deep right away.’”

She added, “We kept saying we were getting married, and our friends were like, ‘Guys chill out’.” Nonetheless, the couple did get married later in the year, at the Connecticut estate owned by Evan’s mom.