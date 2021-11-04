Ashanti’s White Bikini Top In Bahamas – 41 Birthday Photos – Hollywood Life

Ashanti showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked nothing but a white bikini top & sweatpants as she landed in the Bahamas for her 41st birthday.

Ashanti kicked off her 41st birthday in style when she arrived in the Bahamas straight off a private jet rocking a tiny white bikini top and sweatpants. The singer opted to wear a triangle top that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with a pair of mid-rise pink tie-dye sweatpants that put her toned abs on full display.

In the photo, captioned, “Landed,” Ashanti had a purple feather boa draped over her shoulders as she accessorized with a pair of hot pink slide sandals, massive hoop earrings, and oversized white sunglasses. Around her waist was a pink sash that read, “It’s my birthday.”

In the other two photos from the slideshow, Ashanti is pictured rocking the matching cropped sweatshirt on top of her bikini while dancing down the runway.

Later that day, Ashanti had a birthday party where she looked gorgeous in a plunging red gown. The long-sleeve red maxi dress had a plummeting V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button while a knot and tie cinched in her tiny waist.

The dress had an asymmetrical hemline that was much shorter in the front and longer in the back. The entire dress featured flowy ruffles and Ashanti accessorized with a long chunky gold necklace and a pair of metallic gold strappy sandals.

A pair of geometric gold hoops, a stunning long wavy ponytail, and a bright red lip tied her gorgeous birthday outfit together.