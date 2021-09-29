Ashanti Reveals That She Now Owns Her Masters & Will Re-Record Her 2002 Debut Album

#Roommates, if you’ve been waiting for some new music from Ashanti you’re in luck, but it will be done courtesy of an updated twist to the album that made her famous. During a recent interview, Ashanti confirmed that she now owns her masters and will officially be re-recording her self-titled debut album.

@RapUp reports, while appearing on a recent episode of Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, Ashanti revealed some news that is sure to make her fans happy. She opened up about a big announcement, that turned out to be her stating that she now has full control of the master recordings of all of her music—and as a result, she plans to re-record her multi-platinum-selling debut album from 2002.

“It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together,” Ashanti said.

You’ll recall that back when the album was originally released, it featured a collection of hits, including “Foolish,” “Happy” and “Baby.” It also sold over 3 million copies and debuted at number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the R&B/Hip Hop charts.

Elsewhere during the interview. Ashanti also expressed how grateful and happy she is at this point in her life. “I’m so grateful. It’s such a blessing, you know, the fact that we are still here, we’re living through a pandemic, and these blessings are still coming in, it just makes me so happy again, so humbled and such a believer…I’m just really, really happy.”

