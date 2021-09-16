Ashanti Reveals That She Has A Man & Shared That “A Lot Happened” With Nelly

Alexa play, “Thank you, Next!”

On Tuesday night, Ashanti and Nelly had the innanet in shambles after the two gave one another a hug during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule battle.

While some may have thought they were gon’ run it back one mo ‘gain, that’s definitely not the case.

On Wednesday, Fat Joe invited Ja Rule, Remy Ma, and Ashanti on live to speak about the night before. As expected, Nelly was a topic of conversation.

When mentioned, Ashanti revealed she was single. Ja Rule stated, “You know Nelly single now. Ashanti responded, “Yeah, But I ain’t. So…”

When Fat Joe mentioned that she “ain ‘t been talking to her brothers like this and “we wasn’t ready.” Ashanti replied, “Y’all don’t know how to keep no tea.”

Ja Rule and Fat Joe then stated, “He want that old thing back. He want that old thing back” Fat Joe asked, “So that’s not happening right now.” Ashanti replied again and stated, “Listen. I’m a very positive person. I’m very private and I wish him the best and all of that good stuff

It’s a lot of stuff happened. There was a lof of stuff that’s unresolved…a lot of grey area.”

As you know, the two were together for about 10 years and broke up in 2014. In a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” she reportedly stated that they hadn’t seen each other since their breakup.

As for Nelly’s relationship deets, it was recently revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson were no longer together after seven years.

And that’s that.

Roomies, what y’all think about that?

