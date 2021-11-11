Ascending channel pattern and Ethereum options data back traders’ $5K ETH target By Cointelegraph

The Ethereum network’s success has caused congestion and high fees, bringing the competition closer. For example, in mid-2017, the leading “competitors” were (ETC) and NEM (XEM). Combined, those represented a mere 13% of Ether’s $37 billion market capitalization.

Ether (ETH) bulls seem excited by the recent $4,870 all-time high that was hit on Nov. 10. While it was a new high in U.S. dollar terms, ETH is still 51% below June 2017’s price in (BTC) terms. But it’s entirely possible that the 0.155 BTC level reached in the previous cycle reflected the overzealous expectations that were rampant during the initial coin offering frenzy.

