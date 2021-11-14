As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai

Article content DUBAI — Russia showed off a prototype of its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday as the United Arab Emirates’ deal to buy American F-35 fighter jets makes slow progress. It was the first time the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, unveiled in July, had been shown outside Russia, and according to the Russian state news agency it was visited by an Emirati delegation. A glitzy English-language computer simulation video showed the light tactical warplane, capable of simultaneously carrying five air-to-air missiles, destroying multiple targets at once.

Article content The Russian presentation pitched the Checkmate, which was inspected by Vladimir Putin during its July unveiling, as a cost-efficient fighter jet that can fly at speeds of Mach 1.8 and a range of 2,800-2,900 kilometers. The Checkmate, due to take its maiden test flight in 2023 and to start production by 2026, has yet seal an order. The Lockheed Martin F-35 entered into service in 2015 with the U.S. Marine Corps. Yury Slusar, head of United Aircraft Corp, part of Russia’s state aerospace and defense conglomerate, Rostec, said there had been “intensive contacts” with the Russian air force. Western diplomats doubt U.S.-allied Gulf states would buy sophisticated equipment like the Checkmate, though sales of Russian hardware to the Gulf have increased in recent years.