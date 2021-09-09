As Bitcoin debuts in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala study CBDCs By Cointelegraph

Two Central American countries, Honduras and Guatemala, are taking a cue from their common neighbor’s adoption of (BTC), but they are taking a very different road.

Instead of embracing an existing cryptocurrency as a legal tender, like what El Salvador did, the central banks of Honduras and Guatemala are currently studying central bank digital currencies (CBDC).