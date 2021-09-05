As Big Players Enter the Crypto and NFT Market, Will Visa Purchase More NFTs? By CoinQuora

- As Big Players Enter the Crypto and NFT Market, Will Visa (NYSE:) Purchase More NFTs?
- Visa partnered with crypto exchanges and purchased an NFT.
- From Visa’s first NFT purchase, will VISA acquire more NFTs in the future?
It is no secret that Visa is currently partnering with crypto exchangers and operators, in hopes to adapt seamlessly with the crypto market. Months back, Visa announced its partnership with Coinbase (NASDAQ:), Binance, Crypto.com and several exchanges.
Visa and the Crypto Market
One of Visa’s notable milestones is the Coinbase Card, a debit Visa card that Coinbase rolled out in the US. The Coinbase Card is a significant achievement for Visa…
