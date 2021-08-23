Artitalia Group Inc. and Denim Society bring phygital to Carrefour Laval – Bridging both the Brick-and-Mortar Retail and Online Retail for a seamless one-of-a-kind customer experience

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal-based manufacturer Artitalia Group Inc. has designed and manufactured the first ever unmanned kiosk for Denim Society. Always at the forefront of innovation, Artitalia Group brings together the online and offline shopping experience. Through Artitalia Group’s smart locker solution, the Addobox, this new venture offers Denim Society’s customers a seamless and fully integrated omnichannel solution.

For over 35 years, Artitalia Group has specialized in designing and manufacturing custom products for some of the biggest names in the retail, hospitality & restaurant, material handling, and mail & parcel industries. Now with the surge in online shopping and the growing need to make consumers feel more connected to brands they trust, Artitalia Group joined with Denim Society to create a hybrid solution where customers can browse through items on display or shop online directly on 1 of 4 integrated touch screens.

Denim Society, a premium quality denim online marketplace provides quality jean-wear at accessible pricing in multiple product categories. With a keen focus centered on denim related products, Denim Society keeps its research and development team at the cuff of proving their customer quality fabrics, refined washes, and finishes.

“We’ve given the brand and Carrefour Laval a modern take on the future of retail with our innovative pop-up shopping experience. Our goal is to introduce the new online marketplace to Carrefour Laval customers by allowing them both to view a sample of the collection, as well as the opportunity to browse the website live. The pick-up (delivery) and drop off (returns) features are an added bonus highlighting the easy-to-use e-commerce shopping platform”, said Cynthia Kreidi, Director of Marketing/E-commerce at Jeaniologie.

“The kiosk was designed to offer a unique omnichannel experience. It combines the comfort of shopping in-store with the convenience of buying online. With access to our Addobox, shoppers can place their purchases on Denim Society’s website and then retrieve their items in our smart locker”, said Enzo Vardaro, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer.

Once an order is completed and placed within the Addobox, the customer is immediately sent a notification that will allow them to retrieve their purchase quickly with a simple scan or pickup code. Artitalia Group also designed and manufactured a hassle-free return box to circumvent parcel returns to the store. The return box is a quick and effortless solution where a customer can initiate a return through Denim Society’s online store, a notification will then be sent to Demin Society notifying them that the item has been returned to the drop box.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce from traditional physical stores to e-shopping, which means that customers are comfortable enough to buy online and pick-up in store. Research has shown that buy-online, pick-up-in-stores solutions give retailers an edge. With the bonus of this hybrid kiosk concept, Artitalia Group and Denim Society have found the perfect solution to cater to both online and brick-and-mortar type shoppers.

About Artitalia Group

With over 35 years of experience and fueled by innovation and creativity, Artitalia Group offers quality products and services required to manage end-to-end custom programs, from conception to completion. With offices in Canada, the United States, and China, Artitalia Group employs more than 500 employees in facilities that total 1 200 000 sq. ft. It serves clients across four markets: Retail, Hospitality & Restaurant, Material Handling, and Mail & Parcel. Artitalia Group takes pride in offering custom solutions to challenging issues and provides peace of mind to its valued clients.

For more information visit www.artitalia.com

For media inquiries please contact Evi Mitzinis at emitzinis@artitalia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31614a34-dc00-4a2b-aa11-b8915633e878