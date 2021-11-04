Artists, brands and creators pile into the Metaverse By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The blockchain gaming ecosystem has seen explosive growth over the course of 2021 as nonfungible tokens (NFT) and the play-to-earn gaming model helped create new income opportunities for people around the world while also ushering in a new cohort of users to the cryptocurrency sector.

One project involved in gaming and the building of the Metaverse is The Sandbox (SAND), a blockchain-based virtual world where users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game.

SAND/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. SAND price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro