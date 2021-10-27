Aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart behind rare bacterial outbreak – CDC

Article content

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Tuesday that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart Inc or one of its ingredients caused a bacterial infection in four people earlier this year.

Walmart last week recalled about 3,900 bottles of the spray, which was manufactured in India and sold at about 55 stores and on its website between February and October, after the bacteria was identified by the public health agency.

Walmart said on Tuesday it would continue assisting the agencies in their investigation.