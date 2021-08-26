Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Lifts His Shirt & Reveals Abs – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Joseph Baena has shared an Instagram selfie while at the gym, lifting up his black tee to reveal his washboard abs. See the pics!

Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has put his washboard abs on display in a selfie shared to his Instagram Story. He took to social media on August 25 to give fans a glimpse at his chiseled physique as he lifted his tank top to reveal the results of his hard work at the gym — see all the pics here. In the post, he rocked grey gym shorts, a black tee, and black and white checked sneakers. His curly brown hair was cut closely to his head as he flexed his muscles for the shot.

“Core control,” he captioned the steamy snap. When Joseph isn’t in the gym, he and his 74-year-old father are often seen bike riding in Venice Beach. The pair were most recently spotted together back in May, and they couldn’t look more alike! The duo are big fans of riding their bikes in the oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood, before heading to their favorite workout spot, Gold’s Gym. In the snaps, The Terminator alum cut a casual figure in black sweatpants, a blue tee featuring an image of his own likeness when he was younger, and black sneakers.

The former politician also wore a bright green puffer jacket for the ride, which he later tied around his waist. His son, who is the spitting image of Arnold, also kept it casual in a sporty look, opting for black shorts, a matching tee, and black-and-white Vans sneakers. Later that afternoon, Joseph took to Instagram to share a few photos from the set of his new film. “Having a great time on set of ‘Bully High,’” he wrote in the caption of the pic, which showed him filming scenes in a high school.

He jokingly added, “Finally know what it’s like to be a private school kid.” The recent college grad is certainly taking after his A-list dad, appearing in the upcoming sci-fi comedy The Chariot. “I’m following my father’s footsteps because I’m doing my own thing,” he told Daily Mail back in February. “I’m pursuing acting because I want to pursue acting. So really the pressure is just from myself.” Nevertheless, it seems Joseph’s keeping his career options open as he also revealed he’s taken on a new role in the real estate world.