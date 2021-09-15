Ark Invest to split ‘60% Bitcoin, 40% Ether’ as confidence in ETH grows ‘dramatically’ By Cointelegraph

Home Business Ark Invest to split ‘60% Bitcoin, 40% Ether’ as confidence in ETH...

Ark Invest to split '60% Bitcoin, 40% Ether' as confidence in ETH grows 'dramatically'

Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Investment, has doubled down on her prediction that the price of will grow by tenfold in the next five years, and said the growth of DeFi, NFTs and the Eth2 upgrade has massively increased Ark’s confidence in Ether’s future.

Wood’s prediction would value Bitcoin at almost $500,000 by 2026. She said that Ark Investment’s future exposure to crypto was likely to be around 60% Bitcoin and 40% .