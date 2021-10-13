Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Article content Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States. CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO — Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging, private, U.S.-based copper developer, announced today it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except for Quebec, and obtained a receipt for, an amended and restated preliminary prospectus (the “Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus”), which amends and restates the preliminary long form prospectus filed by the Company on October 5, 2021, in connection with its initial public offering of common shares (the “Offering”).

Article content As disclosed in the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus, the Offering consists of a treasury offering of between 21.0 million and 24.5 million common shares at a price per share between C$2.45 and C$2.85, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$60 million (US$48 million) (the “Treasury Offering”) (not including exercise of the over-allotment option) and a secondary offering of between 2.2 million and 2.6 million common shares at a price per share between C$2.45 and C$2.85, for total gross proceeds of C$6 million (US$5 million) 1 . The Company will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full (applicable to the Treasury Offering), the Company will receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$69 million (US$55 million). The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters including RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (“RBC”) and Haywood Securities Inc. (together with RBC, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Ltd. and Paradigm Capital Inc. The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to ASCU, the common shares and the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of ASCU in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.