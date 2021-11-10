Arizona man to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution linked to rapper Mac Miller’s death By Reuters





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -An Arizona man accused of supplying the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that rapper Mac Miller took before his death has agreed to plead to a single federal charge, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors with the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Los Angeles say Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, has admitted as part of a plea agreement that he supplied the pills to an accused drug dealer who later sold them to Miller.

Miller died of a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

Reavis will plead guilty in the coming weeks to a federal charge of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Reavis and two other men were indicted in 2019 in connection with Miller’s death. The two other defendants still face court proceedings.