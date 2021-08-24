Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan’s semiconductor industry as the world’s biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan’s vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

Article content The move comes as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest chip company and a maker of semiconductors for Apple Inc and many others, has said it wants to build a plant in Phoenix. The Phoenix city council gave city officials the go-ahead https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tsmc-arizona-idUKKBN27Y30E to negotiate with the chipmaker in November, but the details of the deal – including any potential tax breaks – have not been released. Reuters reported in May https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tsmc-arizona-exclusive-idCAKBN2CV0JC the TSMC might build as many as six plants in the area, some of which could use its most advanced technology. The Phoenix area is already home to a major Intel Corp chip factory, and NXP Semiconductors and ON Semiconductor Corp also have factories and offices there.