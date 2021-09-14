Ariva Paves the Travel Industry with Innovative Blockchain Solutions By CoinQuora

Ariva Paves the Travel Industry with Innovative Blockchain Solutions



Crypto meets the travel industry with Ariva.

Its mission is to create crypto-based tourism and travel platform.

This portal will enable travel payments using cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto meets the real world” with Ariva. Transforming the travel industry is Ariva.World’s goal — becoming the first portal where people can book their travel destinations using cryptocurrencies.

“ARIVA will change the future of the travel industry by integrating it with the crypto world.”

According to Ariva Digital, its team is working on having its native coin and wallet. Ideally, Ariva Digital says these will launch in the first quarter of 2022. As of the moment, it uses ARIVA (ARV), a BEP20 token generated using the Binance Smart Chain network.

Ariva Digital also mentioned that ARIVA is created to “reduce the costs of international money transfers.” More so, Ariva Digital’s other aim is to “eliminate complexity in using the local currency in the destination country”, by using ARV tokens in “every country” from the users’ “crypto money wallet.” Through this, travelers won’t need to use cash or debit cards.

Once completed, Ariva Digital says this platform “will work like a credit card and POS machine system in the facilities and vendors in the target destinations.”

At the moment, Ariva stated that they use three different ecosystems which are all still ongoing. The beta versions will soon be launched as per Ariva Digital’s roadmap. These are Ariva.World, Ariva.Club, and the Ariva.Finance.

So, why choose Ariva?

As mentioned, Ariva Digital’s goal is to establish a global B2B-B2C tourism platform where ARV tokens are used. Through this, users will experience a smooth and secure payment method in the crypto-based platform. What’s more, it will also allow users to trade their preferred currencies and tokens for ARV, easily.

Presently, ARIVA has a Circulating Supply of 50,000,000,000 and a Total Supply of 100,000,000,000. At the time of writing, it recorded a $261,500 24hr Volume, according to CoinMarketCap.

Furthermore, Ariva promises numerous advantages from the crypto-based platform. The team says “In a short period of 3 months, the project is heard by many people and finds the idea as perfect.” That said, we are here to see it flourish even more and see what it can do in the future.

