Arista Networks Soars on Robust Guidance, Stock Split By Investing.com

Investing.com – Arista Networks stock (NYSE:) rose 19% and was even higher before giving up some gains after optimistic guidance following a robust July through September performance.

Also boosting the stock was the approval by the company’s board for a 4:1 stock split. All shareholders whose names are in the company’s record as of November 11 will receive three additional shares for every held.

The stock was up more than 28% at one time in Tuesday’s trading.

Arista provides software-driven cloud networking products for large datacenter and campus environments. It has benefited immensely as the pandemic-driven shift to cloud has also brought in demand for cheaper gear. Arista’s open-source software allows users to do more programming on their systems.

The company is now guiding for $785 million in fourth-quarter revenue at the midpoint, a jump of 42% year-on-year. Adjusted gross margin is seen at 64% at the center of the range and at 65% at the top end, not far from the 65.2% the company notched up in the same period last year.

Third-quarter revenue rose around 24% year-on-year, to $748.7 million. Adjusted profit per share was $2.96, up 54 cents over last year. Both sales and profit were higher than estimates.