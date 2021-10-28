Ariana Grande’s Barbarella Look: Sheer Bodysuit For r.e.m. beauty: Photo – Hollywood Life

Ariana Grande looked sexier than ever as she channeled Barbarella in a sheer bodysuit & metallic silver mini skirt to promote her new beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty.

When it comes to Ariana Grande, 28, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. That’s exactly what she did to promote her recently launched cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty. In the new promo photo, Ariana channeled Barbarella, the iconic space adventurer played by Jane Fonda in the 1960s film, Barbarella. You can see the gorgeous photo right HERE!

Ariana looked amazing when she rocked a plunging black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a completely sheer bodice. She styled the one-piece with a pair of sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver mini skirt. The skirt was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs, while a pair of silver, over-the-knee heeled boots complimented them.

A pair of elbow-length black gloves with silver wrist cuffs completed her look as did a massive silver prop gun. For her glam, Ari went with a classic look, keeping her dark brown hair down in long, voluminous curls. Her signature cat-eye and a bold red lip topped off her stunning look.

Ariana first debuted her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine which came out in September. The singer spoke to Allure about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The brand will officially launch in November with a highly anticipated eyeshadow palette.