Ariana Grande Miss Creature Of The Black Lagoon Costume

She’s the baddest monster in the sea!


In 2019, the singer literally spent five hours in prosthetic makeup for a Twilight Zone-inspired pig face look.

Buuuuuut, I think it’s safe to say she might have outdone even herself this year.


The film, which stars Julia Adams as Kay Lawrence and Richard Carlson as Dr. David Lawrence, centers on a terrifying amphibious humanoid creature named the Gill-man — or, simply, the Creature.


In Ariana’s tribute, the 28-year-old updated the movie’s poster to Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon. In the credits, you can see the writing, “Starring Ariana Grande” and “featuring Dalton Gomez as Handsome Scuba Man.” She even includes an homage to the original poster’s tagline: “Amazing! Startling! Shocking!”


The “POV” singer even credits the artists who helped put her look together, including her hair stylist Josh Liu, makeup artist and prosthetics specialist Julie Hassett, photographer and designer Katia Temkin, eye makeup artist Ash K Holm, stylist Mimi Cuttrell, and prosthetics assistants Ally McGillicuddy and Cici Andersen.

The series of photos also depicts Miss Creature drinking wine in the lagoon and showing off her fresh manicure.


Who cares if she terrorizes citizens and marine biologists! She looks good doing it!

In another poster, she actually enlists the help of her husband Dalton, who poses with a fishnet in the main graphic and kneels with fishing and scuba gear in the right side of the image.

It goes without saying that the artists who worked with Ariana absolutely killed it, and I simply cannot imagine how much time and effort it took to put it all together.


I mean, if the Twilight Zone look from 2019 is any indication (featuring just face prosthetics that took five hours), this look (which also includes face paint, hand prosthetics, and body makeup) must have been at least double that! Anyway, just conjecture, but so beyond worth it!

In conclusion: I don’t make the rules, but Halloween may as well be rebranded as Ariana Gran-DAY.


No, I won’t apologize for this pun, goodnight.

