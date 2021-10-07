Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez On Rare Date Night At Dave Chapelle Show – Hollywood Life

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez looked loved-up when they stepped out for a comedy show almost five months after their secret wedding.

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez have been spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles. The happy couple, who said their ‘I do’s back in May, were seen leaving comedian Dave Chapelle‘s show on October 6. They were joined by her manager, Scooter Braun for the outing, as the trio kept a low profile. The new The Voice coach donned an oversized beige coat, baggy jeans, and white sneakers, which she paired with a mini shoulder bag.

Ari swept her brunette tresses back into a top knot, as she wore a pink protective face mask, and carried a pair of tinted sunglasses. Her beau cut an equally casual figure in a white graphic tee, a black jacket, and dark trousers. Most recently, the singer appeared on the cover of the October issue of Allure magazine.

She stunned with extra-long lashes and a pouty, glossy lip from her new beauty line, r.e.m. beauty. She opened up about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The “7 Rings” hitmaker will be launching the brand in different stages, starting with eye products, which she explains are, “Our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything. They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

She also opened up about why she wanted to launch a brand, despite a slew of female celebrities, from Rihanna to Selena Gomez doing the same. “I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that…I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.” We can’t wait to find out what products Ari has dreamed up!