Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Wicked Movie

“Pink goes good with green” is my new daily affirmation.
ARIANA GRANDE WAS JUST CAST IN THE LIVE ACTION WICKED MOVIE.
AND!!! WAIT FOR IT: She’ll be playing Glinda alongside the one and only, Cynthia Erivo!!
Ari announced the news last night after sharing this super, freaking cute note that Cynthia sent her to congratulate her for being the Glinda to her Elphaba.
This is like my second coming of christ.
I personally feel like Ari might have been born to play Glinda. Never forget, Ariana was on Broadway in 13 the musical when she was only 13.
And it’s apparently a role she’s wanted for a long time.
But just in case there are any haters out there who dare to question her Broadway talents, I’d like to refer you to this performance:
Also, Ari and Cynthia both got a congratulations from the OG Elphaba Idina Menzel.
In the Heights director Jon M. Chu will be directing Wicked, and has been part of the project since February.
I, for one, am respectfully losing my mind.
Arianators, musical theatre nerds — our time has come.