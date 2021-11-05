Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Wicked Movie

“Pink goes good with green” is my new daily affirmation.

ATTENTION: THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

ARIANA GRANDE WAS JUST CAST IN THE LIVE ACTION WICKED MOVIE.

AND!!! WAIT FOR IT: She’ll be playing Glinda alongside the one and only, Cynthia Erivo!!

Ari announced the news last night after sharing this super, freaking cute note that Cynthia sent her to congratulate her for being the Glinda to her Elphaba.

This is like my second coming of christ.

I personally feel like Ari might have been born to play Glinda. Never forget, Ariana was on Broadway in 13 the musical when she was only 13.


Joe Corrigan / Getty Images

And it’s apparently a role she’s wanted for a long time.

Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole


@ArianaGrande / Via Twitter: @ArianaGrande

She really said, “manifest it, I finnessed it.”

But just in case there are any haters out there who dare to question her Broadway talents, I’d like to refer you to this performance:

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

This was the Wicked 15th anniversary special.

Also, Ari and Cynthia both got a congratulations from the OG Elphaba Idina Menzel.

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu will be directing Wicked, and has been part of the project since February.

Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink and green!!!


@jonmchu / Via Twitter: @jonmchu

I, for one, am respectfully losing my mind.

Arianators, musical theatre nerds — our time has come.

