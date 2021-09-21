Ariana Grande Best Moments On The Voice

“I will have a baby for you to be on my team.”
If you’re an Arianator that only knew about The Voice Season 21 premiere because Ariana Grande posted it on Instagram, and you only started caring about The Voice because she’s on it, and are now only watching the show to see Ariana Grande and fill a small part of the void from not seeing her in concert this year — please stand up.
Now that we’re all here, let’s talk about the premiere!
Oh, and for anyone who isn’t aware The Voice is a reality competition show where contestants audition in front of a panel of judges — Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande — in the hope that a judge picks them for their “team” and helps them perfect their craft, before the finale where one winner is crowned.
First of all, hats off to all of these contestants because if I had to sing in front of Ariana Grande I’d simply ~pass out.~
Second, the coach’s performance was incredible. John and Blake kicked off the performance with “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave, and then Kelly and Ariana brought it home with a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”
Ari gets points immediately for somehow managing to Ariana Grande-ify her cowgirl look.
Then, the auditions started with this one by Girl Named Tom.
Contestant Katie Rae came out with her belty, raspy voice and Ari couldn’t resist.
And when John tried to plead his case, Ari was like “thank u, next” (literally).
Blake then had his first win of the night when Peedy Chavis chose him, and thus, Blake’s “win cam” began.
The first time a contestant sang and no one turned their chair, Ari had this sincere response:
This contestant did have a super cute interaction — even if no one turned their chair — after she told Ariana she met her at a meet-and-greet six years ago and brought photos to prove it.
Oh, and can’t forget this moment.
Also, Ari talked to the audience so much it was so wholesome.
OK, but one of the genuinely cutest, purest, most adorable coach moves ever was Ari making her lil wellness boxes for her team members.
And also when she gave contestant Wendy Moten this perfect compliment.
This was her reaction to not being chosen by Wendy.
Basically, count me in as a regular Voice viewer.
What were your thoughts on the season premiere of The Voice? Lemme know below!
