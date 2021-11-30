Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Ari Lennox’s Manager Says She’s “Safe” After Arrest In Amsterdam (Update)

by Bradly Lamb
On Monday, Ari Lennox let off a series of tweets alleging she was racially profiled in Amsterdam.

She first shared an image where it appeared she may have been in the airport. She captioned the image and said, “Racism. Wow, Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman…I’ve never experienced racism so blatant.”

She then followed up with more tweets as she expressed her anger. Ari continued, “F**k Amsterdam, f**k klm. Never in my life. F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

Her tweets became more alarming when she said, “Wow, They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Hours later, her manager Justin LaMotte  tweeted she was safe. He wrote, “hey everyone, ari is safe and appreciates the support and everyone checking on her.

The details of what happened are limited. But according to Reuters, officials stated Ari was allegedly held for aggressive behavior towards an airline official. The site also said she was also being held because she was drunk in public.

A spokesperson said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Roomies, what you think of this?

The post Ari Lennox’s Manager Says She’s “Safe” After Arrest In Amsterdam (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.

