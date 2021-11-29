Early Monday, songstress Ari Lennox took to Twitter to share that she had some trouble during her arrival in Amsterdam.

She first shared an image where it appeared she may have been in the airport. She captioned the image and said, “Racism. Wow, Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman…I’ve never experienced racism so blatant.”

She then followed up with more tweets as she expressed her anger. Ari continued, “F**k Amsterdam, f**k klm. Never in my life. F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

Her tweets became more alarming when she said, “Wow, They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Reuters confirmed Ari’s arrest, which took place at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, and officials added that she was held for her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for allegedly being drunk in public. A spokesperson said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Ari Lennox recently appeared at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which aired on Sunday. She performed her latest single “Pressure,” and she also joined fellow songstress Summer Walker on stage as they performed their new song “Unloyal.”

At the moment, it’s unclear how long Ari will be held by authorities.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Ari Lennox Says She Was Arrested In Amsterdam For Reacting To Racism appeared first on The Shade Room.