Ari Lennox retells the hot sex night with Mystery Celeb: & # 39; That shit spoke my life! & # 39;

Ari Lennox feels she has a lot to be thankful for, as she recounted a night of hot sex with a mysterious celebrity to her fans through her Instagram Live.

"… I was almost willing to let him talk to me crazy because that shit was out of this world," said the Dreamville singer during the live session. "Like, & # 39; yes, dad. Yes. OK & # 39;. Like, I was literally willing to ruin my career."

She wouldn't spill tea on who the celebrity was, but says that a Google search wouldn't have bode well for this celebrity since she's known for having a bad representative!

"If this came to light, who it was, it would be like, & # 39; B * tch, do you know what Google says? & # 39;" Ari continued. "Yes, I know. Yes, I know, but I also know what that shit said. That shit told me about life. Vigorization, blessings, soul. Agitation, but heaven."

Then he added: "Jesus, I'm sorry," he concluded. "Please, God, just understand, this is my truth. This is just my truth. You blessed him. He blessed me with that."

His followers have been trying desperately to discover who the mysterious man is.

Everyone, from Future to Trey Songz and the R,amp;B singer Usher bred by fans, is possible guilty.