Ari Lennox Reflects On “Painful” Incident That Led To Her Arrest In Amsterdam

At the top of the week, Ari Lennox let off concerning tweets about her presence in Amsterdam. The soulful songstress took to Twitter early Monday to explain in multiple posts that she was being arrested. Apparently, Ari’s reaction to a racist encounter led to her detainment in the foreign country. She was later released and briefly reassured fans she was safe. Then, on Saturday, Ari provided a few more details on what went down.

“My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced,” Ari tweeted on Saturday. “I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from the jump.”

What Happened In Amsterdam?

Details of the incident first emerged with an image of four employees in an airport. With the image, Ari said reveals she’s “horrified.”

“Racism. Wow, Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman…I’ve never experienced racism so blatant,” Ari wrote.

Then, the “Shea Butter Baby” singer wrote about her now dislike for the country saying “fu*ck Amsterdamn.” In another tweet, she accused Amsterdam security of hating Black people.

“I just want to go home,” Ari tweeted. “I’ll never leave my house again.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the immediate case. About 15 minutes later, Ari told followers police were arresting her. She stated the reasoning as “reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

A report by Reuters claims Ari was held for aggressive behavior towards an airline official. Police also allegedly detained her for public intoxication. However, there’s been no word by her team about those circulating details. Later that day, her manager, Justin LaMotte, told fans his client was safe. She was also reportedly appreciative of the support and those checking on her well-being.

Still, Ari’s thoughts on Saturday marks the first time she’s spoken out after telling fans she was okay earlier this week. She explained at the end of her one tweet how the incident affected her emotions.

“It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through,” Ari tweeted.

