Ari Lennox baffles fans for rambling about some good D ** k on Instagram Live

Some people find the video, in which the singer of & # 39; Got Me & # 39; he raves about his man's garbage, hilarious, while others cannot understand what the soul artist is talking about.

Ari Lennox Perhaps you have shared too much information about your sex life with your followers on social networks. On Monday, February 3, the singer / songwriter entered Instagram Live, during which she wandered about some good fucking.

"I was willing to let him talk to me crazy, because that was out of this world," he said in the video. "Like & # 39; Yes, dad! Yes! & # 39; As if I were literally willing to ruin my career. If this came to light, whoever it was, it would be like …", he continued, unidentified to the man.

"That shit told me about life, Blessings," he continued raving about the garbage of his ex-boyfriend or his man. Then he spoke as he looked up, as if he were talking to God: "You blessed him with him, he blessed me with that."

After the video was shared online, people couldn't help considering Ari's random conversation about his man's private part. Some people criticized her for being "crazy crazy." Another was confused after watching the video, writing: "I have no idea who is talking."

Others called her hilarious. "She's like the only life I click on. Always hilarious hahaha," said one. Another wrote similarly: "It's not agitation … it's hilarious!" Another comment said: "I really want him to have some kind of show or something. It's very entertaining."

The sincere confession of Ari also aroused curiosity among his fans, with a demanding: "I want to know who (sic) d ** k was @AriLennox. I'm asking for a friend, it's important hmu!" Another asked her the same question: "Tell us who he is !!!!!!!!!!! she said that (d ** k) shot her in different languages ​​!!!!!"

It is not known who Ari was talking to or who he is currently dating. The 28-year-old artist, who often connects with her fans on Instagram, was recently asked if she was dating MoneyBagg Yo during a live session and she seemed horrified by the question. She responded negatively, shouting "Hell no!"