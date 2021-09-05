Ari Fletcher Says She’s Tired Of The Conversation About Being A “Rapper’s Baby Mama”

When it comes to speaking her mind, Ari Fletcher isn’t afraid to do so online. The Influencer and mother had time today to address some things on Twitter about being called a “rapper’s baby mama.” In a series of tweets, she let the people know that the success she has obtained is from her own merit and not from her previous relationship with the father of her son, G Herbo.

Ari tweeted, “That rapper baby mama s**t is so tired. A ni**a never gave me a handout… My son and that breakup made me the person I am cause I had something to prove… To not let my son down and that a ni**a will never make me take an L from broken promises and fairy tales.” The Chicago native continued tweeting that people always talk about baby mamas and their mamas are baby mamas too, but not to a rapper but to broke a*s ni***s.

The self-proclaimed Don didn’t stop there. She declared that she was self-made by tweeting, “I am where I am, and I’m who I am because of me. If it was because of “being a rapper BM,” then it would be a whole lot more women in my position….” It seems like this tweet didn’t sit well with one of her followers because one tweeted, “Chile, and what would you be doing if you didn’t have a rich baby dad? You got money cause he has money.” In a now-deleted tweet, Ari clapped back, saying, “Who is my rich baby dad? Introduce me cause I want some money.”

If you recall, Ari became very popular after she dated G Herbo until they called it quits in 2019. Now Ari is in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo and has continued to grow in the urban industry, securing brand deals and several partnerships.

Roomies, what do yall think about Ari’s tweets?

