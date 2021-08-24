Ari Fletcher Questions MoneyBagg Yo If ‘Wockesha’ Is About Her (Video)

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

‘Wockesha’ is undeniably one of the hottest songs of the summer. Moneybagg Yo dropped an instant classic when he released this bop off his RIAA-certified gold album, ‘A Gangsta’s Pain.’ While the lyrics in the song are about Promethazine because it mentions, “Withdrawals, I’m feelin’ different, every day I need a dose,” one person seems to think otherwise. That person is none other than his girlfriend, influencer Ari Fletcher.

Last night when the two were together before his performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert in New Jersey, Ari shared a moment with the two on her Instagram story. In the video, Ari asked the Memphis native,” Were you really talking about Wockesha, or was you talking about me?” Bagg responded, letting her know he was talking about the drank. “ You not Black. Dark skinned, purple hair.” Ari challenged Bagg some more, asking, “You wasn’t talking about me? Not even in another part?” After repeating the question, Bagg told her he didn’t remember.

Bagg’s answer didn’t seem to sit well with Ari. As the video started to make its rounds online, the “Don” let off a series of tweets, in a joking manner, trying to figure out how her man wasn’t talking about her in the song. Ari tweeted, “How ‘Wockesha’ not about me and you said ‘taste like candy, sweet like fruit, wet like water can I love on you?’ @moneybaggyo aww ok.” She continued tweeting more of the lyrics tagging Bagg in each post.

Eventually, he responded to one of Ari’s tweets and responded with a few laughing emojis. Whether Ari understands that the song isn’t about her, that will not stop ‘Wockesha’ from reaching new heights. Today the rapper shared on Instagram that the song was number one on urban radio. We love to see it!

