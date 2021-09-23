Ari Fletcher Gifts MoneyBagg Yo 28.8 Acres Of Land For His 30th Birthday

Whew! Ari Fletcher sure did her part in making sure her bae MoneyBagg Yo was doing it for his b-day! And by it, we mean flexing his deserved blessings. The social media influencer and entrepreneur cashed all the way out on her present for the rapper’s 30th birthday. Ari purchased 28.8 acres of land for MoneyBagg Yo in his old neighborhood.

“What do you buy someone that has it all,” Ari wrote in an Instagram caption. “The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy Birthday. The deed is yours! ”

The caption came with two photos of the moment — one of the happy couple and the other featuring them, the realtor and others in attendance of the moment. From footage shared across the couple’s individual Instagram pages, fans got a look at the whole scene Ari put together,

Our good sis didn’t just hand him a deed and call it a day. She arranged a living room set including couches, a coffee table and rug to sit on the open land. Ari also sweetened the lavish gift with a custom cake featuring a gold crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The realtor presented a huge card that read “Happy Birthday MoneyBagg Yo” along with the 28.8 acres written under the message and a “from Ari, with love” signature.

“This crazy,” MoneyBagg Yo is heard saying in one video “She don’t play that sh*t. All this sh*t mines back here. That’s crazy.”

Ari, with an energetic and loving smile, responds “Happy Birthday” and then tells him “Oh yeah there go your deed, this your sh*t for sure, paid for, ain’t no payments, no nothing.”

Throughout the videos shown, MoneyBaggYo couldn’t seem to shake off the daze of such a generous gift.

“This lady done really bought me 28.8 acres in my hood,” MoneyBaggYo said while recording a video of his new land. “This sh*t go all the way back…oh yeah it’s up.”

After an initial mix-up, the rapper clarified that the land totals to about 27 football fields. In the words of Saweetie, “I know that’s right!”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Ari Fletcher Gifts MoneyBagg Yo 28.8 Acres Of Land For His 30th Birthday appeared first on The Shade Room.