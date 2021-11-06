Argo Blockchain’s Texas mining facility could cost up to $2B By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

United Kingdom-based crypto mining company Argo Blockchain’s plans to build an 800-megawatt data center in West Texas could cost anywhere from $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

According to a Friday regulatory filing from Argo, the $2 billion cost estimate for the Helios mining facility built on a 320-acre land plot in Texas was based on “the type of mining machines to be installed in the facility, the mix of owned and hosted machines, the cost of raw materials, labor and power required to construct the facility, the timing of build-out and machine purchase, and other factors.” However, the firm added that this was only an estimate and “future results could differ materially.”