Argo Blockchain secures $25M Bitcoin-backed loan from Galaxy Digital By Cointelegraph

Argo Blockchain has secured another loan agreement from Galaxy Digital LP with the mining firm’s (BTC) as collateral.

According to an announcement by the London Stock Exchange on Friday, the new Bitcoin-backed loan agreement is to the tune of 18.05 million pounds (about $25 million).