Argo Blockchain mines record 597 BTC during Q3 2021 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has just released its Q3 financial report detailing record setting revenues for the period.

The London headquartered company reported that it had mined 597 BTC and “BTC equivalents” during the third quarter of 2021. At current prices, Argo’s haul would be worth roughly $36.5 million.