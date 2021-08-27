Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW YORK — Argentina’s largest province is set on Friday to wrap up its $7 billion restructuring of foreign currency bonds after more than 16 months of negotiations. The Buenos Aires province said it expected holders of at least 90% of the outstanding amount will have agreed to trade in their bonds for the exchange by a noon deadline (1500 GMT) on Friday in Argentina. “Assuming no withdrawals prior to the expiration time,” the province said in a statement on Wednesday, enough creditors will have tendered their bonds to meet a key offering condition.