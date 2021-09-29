Argentina to restart beef exports to China after caps lifted

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina on Tuesday said it would once again allow cattle farmers to freely export beef to China, lifting a cap imposed earlier this year that had stoked tensions with the agricultural sector.

The government had capped beef exports at 50% of the normal volumes to tamp down fast-rising prices, leading to protests and threats by farmers to halt local trading in cattle and also grains.

Argentina is the world’s fifth-largest beef exporter while China is the world’s top consumer of the meat. About 75% of Argentina’s 2020 beef exports went to China, according to official numbers.